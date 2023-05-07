SALLISAW, Okla. -- A Sallisaw police captain crashed into a pursuit suspect head-on, preventing him from getting near a crowded festival on Saturday.
Police were following the driver when he got near a crowded area where children were attending the Diamond Daze Festival, according to a City of Sallisaw social media post.
Sallisaw Police Captain John Weber used his patrol vehicle to crash into the driver to get the suspect to stop.
Details surrounding the pursuit and the suspect were not immediately available. Two passengers were also in the car.
“The word Hero sometimes is lost on folks,” the post said. “Today, Sallisaw Police Captain, John Weber, performed a lifesaving, heroic act all while completely placing his own life in jeopardy. Captain Weber, thank you for your selfless service and sacrifice. We pray you heal quickly.”