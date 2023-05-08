SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — What started out as a traffic stop by a Sequoyah County Sheriff's Deputy on Saturday afternoon turned into a police pursuit.
According to an incident report provided by the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office, Around 1 p.m., Deputy Steven Edwards was on patrol when he observed a white Hyuandai Sante Fe with a Florida plate traveling westbound on I-40 at the 327 mile marker following too closely to a tractor trailer.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop, on the shoulder of I-40 near the 326 mile marker.
However, after the deputy exited from his vehicle, the incident report states that the driver fled the scene. The deputy informed dispatch that he was in pursuit.
The Sante Fe reportedly exited into Roland, continuing westbound onto 64 Hwy toward Muldrow at speeds over 100 miles per hour, passing multiple vehicles.
The report goes on to say that a Roland police officer took the lead on the pursuit traveling westbound on I-40 again at a high rate of speed, at one time driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.
Once the Santa Fe arrived at the 311 off ramp to exit into Sallisaw on the eastbound side, it exited onto 64 Hwy. An attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a blown out rear left tire on the Santa Fe.
Once it became obvious on radio communication that the fleeing vehicle was in the vicinity of downtown Sallisaw just blocks south of the Diamond Days Festival, Capt. John Weber and Officer Wesley McGuirt said they realized they were the last line of defense. They said they decided to hit the car head on as it was heading north on Oak Street towards the Diamond Daze event area where there was a Kid Zone and a bounce house.
The police department shared some body camera footage of the officers in their vehicle at the time of impact.
You can hear Weber saying, “I’m going to ram him if he makes it this far.”
And about eight seconds later you can hear Weber again, this time saying, “I’m going to shut it down.”
He and his partner, McGuirt, then drive head on into the fleeing vehicle.
“We chose to crash our vehicle into them causing a collision to stop their actions,” Weber remarked.
“It’s an honor to get to serve this community,” he added. “Looking at the vehicle, watching it speed, and then the impact we had, it just solidifies that I made the right decision."
McGuirt, who's only been on the job eight months said he’s grateful for his training that kicked in.
“It was just time to go to work, you flip a switch and it’s time to go to work,” he remarked when asked about what thoughts were going through his mind as the events unfolded on Saturday afternoon.
We asked Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane if there’s any doubt in his mind that countless lives were saved as a result of the bravery of those two officers to which he replied:
“No doubt at all, there’s no way the vehicle could have turned or got stopped before it hit people.”
The driver of the vehicle, Carlton Rucker out of Plantation, Florida and his back seat passenger, Courtney Walker out of Miami, Florida have been placed under arrest and booked into the Sequoyah County Jail, another passenger was life flighted to a Tulsa hospital for a leg injury.
We reached out to the Sequoyah County Jail to learn what charges these men will be facing. 33-year-old Carlton Rucker will be facing nine charges, including aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, which is a felony and felony eluding, causing great bodily harm.
Courtney Walker, 35, will be facing seven charges including possession of medical marijuana without a license, transporting an open container of liquor, receiving, possessing, or concealing stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Both men will be arraigned on Wednesday.
Weber suffered a broken wrist in the crash, while McGuirt sustained cuts and bruises.
Weber credits God with saving them from serious injury.
“If it wasn’t for God,” he noted. “ I don’t believe that myself and Officer McGuirt would have walked out of there the way we did.”
We asked the sheriff if they had considered calling off the pursuit to which Lane mentioned what his undersheriff who was on the radio had said.
“He said, if we get any closer to the city we’re going to 10-22 (cancel), but he said for now, let’s back off, so the pursuing officers had already backed off and were several blocks behind the guy hoping he’d slow down," Lane said.