MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A Salina man is dead after a crash Saturday evening in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 6 p.m. on Kenwood Rd., near E. 508 Rd., about four miles east of Salina.
According to OHP, 27-year-old Bailey Ables left the road to the left for an unknown reason, hit a guardrail, overturned a half time and hit a tree.
>>>MORE: OHP: Wagoner man hospitalized after failing to yield to train in Mayes County
Ables was pinned for about an hour and 40 minutes, OHP said.
OHP said Ables was pronounced dead at the scene.
OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.