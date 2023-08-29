SALINA, Okla. — The Salina High School softball team is dedicating their season to raising awareness of childhood cancer.
They’ve already raised thousands of dollars for St. Jude and Tuesday evening, they held a special game with a 10-year-old girl from Adair who’s recovering from Leukemia, throwing the first pitch.
Sixteen-year-old Leah Gardner plays on the Salina Wildcats softball team.
"There are thousands of kids affected by this, and whether we realize it or not, this is a pretty small community here in Salina, but still in this small community there’s people here that are affected by it and so this just gives us something that’s bigger than ourselves, bigger than this team, and gives us something to play for," Gardner said.
According to St. Jude, an estimated 400,000 children across the world develop cancer each year.
The Salina girls wanted to help. They’ve already raised around $4,000 and are donating it to St. Jude. They raised the money through donations and sponsoring the banners at their field.
"There are 73 banners around the softball field and nearby the high school and they’ve been sponsored by businesses and families from across Mayes County and they say “no one fights alone," Gardner said.
A special game was held Tuesday evening with the Salina Wildcats against the Adair Warriors. The first pitch was thrown by 10-year-old Tayton Deveny from Adair.
"I threw the first pitch," Deveny said. "Awesome."
Tayton was diagnosed with leukemia back in May and is undergoing chemotherapy. She’s in remission but hasn’t been able to play softball since her battle began.
Her mom, Tobi Osborn, said getting to throw to the first pitch was amazing.
"She just lit up, saying I still get to be out on the field, I get to go back out there and I get to play," Osborn said. "I was so happy to see here back out on the field and feeling well enough to do it."
The Wildcats were decked out in their jerseys in honor of people fighting cancer and the Warriors wore orange in support of Leukemia Awareness Month. The team coaches said it's good to give back.
"I think it will give the girls a great perspective on how fortunate they are," said Casey Brown, the Salina softball head coach.
"Hopefully it helps a lot of people and show everyone that anything will help," said Chase Knott, Adair softball head coach.
The Salina team are also going to be travelling to St. Jude in Memphis on Sept. 8 to give out good bags and support children fighting cancer.
"Our motto this season is no one fights alone so let them know that we’re praying for them, that they’re supported and that we’re doing everything we can," Gardner said.
The girls are still raising money. To donate, click here.