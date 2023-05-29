TULSA, Okla. — Thursday, June 1, marks one year since a shooter went onto Saint Francis Hospital property in south Tulsa, killing four.
FOX23 will air a special report Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to honor Dr. Stephanie Husen, Dr. Preston Phillips, medical assistant Amanda Glenn and William Love, who was at the Warren Clinic that day with his wife.
Dr. Stephanie Husen was a sports and internal medicine specialist with the Warren Clinic in Tulsa. She graduated from Ponca City High School and went onto the University of Oklahoma and eventually Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services medical school.
Dr. Husen's family told FOX23 she was “optimistic, caring, giving, loveable, always happy, and especially bright.”
Her oldest nephew wrote, "She was a rare type of truly compassionate person I think the world needs more of, a person of strong character and kindness who worked hard to make the world a better place for everyone around her.”
Her parents say she she loved her rescue dogs, Boomer and Sooner and often said they rescued her.
Dr. Preston Phillips was a husband and father of three. He spent 17 years at Saint Francis, most recently working as an orthopedic surgeon.
Dr. Phillips graduated Harvard Medical School in 1990. Dr. Phillips earned advanced degrees in organic chemistry and pharmacology, as well as theology from Emory University.
He was preparing to go on his fifth mission trop to Africa in June for the non-profit, Light in the World Development Foundation, which he cofounded.
His friends and colleagues say Dr. Phillips will be long remembered as a person "who had a kind word for everyone and positively impacted the lives of many. In short, he made this world a better place."
Remembered as someone who "put everyone else first," Amanda Glenn served in the medical field for nearly two decades.
She worked as a medical assistant in an orthopedic office in the Natalie Building.
Glenn lived in Sand Springs with her husband and two teen boys. Those who knew Amanda best are quick to add that she "always had her sons in mind in everything she did."
Retired Army First Sergeant William Love sacrificed his life for his wife. He was a visitor at the Natalie Building, where his wife of 55 years, Deborah Love, had an appointment.
William loved traveling and spending time with his family, which included two daughters, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Love's family would like to share that at the time of the shooting, William heard the gunshots and knew his wife would not be able to escape the building on her own.