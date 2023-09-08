TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Health System offering new program to combat the continual nursing shortage across the U.S.
Saint Francis is utilizing a virtual nursing program to help aid patients. Though this will not replace in-person bedside care, it allows nurses an easier way to take care of administrative tasks and clear up time they can use on bedside care.
This new program is being utilized for 81 different beds in two units at Saint Francis in Tulsa and one unit in Saint Francis at Muskogee, said Saint Francis Health System Chief Nursing Officer Cynthia Leathers.
"We have 81 beds that are outfitted with some technology that will help us bring nurses to the bedside quicker through virtual services," Leathers said.
The nurse appears on a monitor in the room, but first the patient must accept the nurse's "virtual knock."
Once the nurse appears on screen, they can use a camera to zoom in to check medication in I.V. bags and any apparent wounds that need rebandaging.
"The patient will will benefit from having a nurse caring for them quicker than the boots on the ground," Leathers said.
This will also help in assisting in admissions, discharges and patient and family debriefing.
Registered nurse Emma Rutter said she is really excited for this new program.
"Nurses, our passion is to be with our patients," Rutter said. "So I'm all for anything that gets us out from behind a computer screen and back to the bedside, where we're most effective."