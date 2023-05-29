TULSA, Okla. — June 1 marks one year since a gunman walked into the Natalie Medical Building at Saint Francis Hospital in South Tulsa and killed four people.
FOX23 spoke with Saint Francis CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson about that day and what it was like to walk the crime scene once Tulsa police left and gave the crime scene back to the hospital.
Whether it be a school, a nightclub or even a neighborhood grocery store, images from inside mass shooting crime scenes have always leaked out. But when it comes to the Saint Francis shooting only few have actually seen the crime scene.
"I was able, and I made a point, I wanted to go see it,” Robertson said.
Robertson is one of just a few exceptions.
"Not having lived through that I knew that my memory would be different than our staff and docs that actually were in the clinic that had to live through that," he said.
To understand why he went, other than just his duties as the hospital's chief executive, we have to go back to that sunny yet dark day.
"I was just getting off a conference call,” Robertson said.
Just like what happened with so many, 4:52 p.m. that day set in motion events that would change everything.
"Within a couple minutes, maybe, you started to hear sirens and that's when I realized that this is different,” Roberson said.
Ignoring the lockdown, Robertson rushed to the Natalie Medical Building to see if he could help, only to be stopped on the first floor lobby by security staff.
"One of the memories that's just burned in my brain is just looking out the window and just seeing what looked like a hundred police cars around the front of the Natalie and it was just overwhelming, the realization of how our first responders, how the community responded. And it was comforting but it’s something I’ll never forget,” Robertson said.
The shooting had stopped, but the tragedy was still unfolding.
Being the boss, you know what is where and who works there, especially when that office is your friend's office.
"Preston was an amazing man. Dr. Phillips was an amazing man, was the consummate gentleman. He was one of those physicians that it didn't matter whether…you worked in the kitchen or you were the CEO, he treated you all the same,” Robertson said. “He was welcoming. He knew people's names, and so you never replace that. You can never fill the void left by somebody like Preston.”
Robertson went to offer his help in any way he could, and he tried to make it to the second floor. But being an active crime scene and with evacuating evacuations still ongoing, he and others would never get upstairs, at least not until the next morning.
Part 2 of this story will air on Monday night.