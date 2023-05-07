TULSA, Okla. -- Russian protest art group Pussy Riot was awarded the Woody Guthrie Prize on Saturday.
“We hope that the Woody Guthrie Prize will shed an inspirational light on those who have decided to use their talents for the common good rather than for personal gain,” said Woody Guthrie’s daughter Nora. “With his dry wit, Woody always preferred to call himself a ‘commonist.’ His quote from John Steinbeck’s character, Tom Joad, says it pretty simply: ‘Wherever children are hungry and cry, wherever people ain’t free, wherever men are fightin’ for their rights, that’s where I’m gonna be.’"
The Woody Guthrie Prize is given annually to an artist who best exemplifies Woody Guthrie’s spirit and work by speaking for the less fortunate through music, film, literature, dance or other art forms and serving as a positive force for social change.
Founded in August 2011, members of the Pussy Riot have been repeatedly imprisoned in Russia for speaking out on human rights issues in their home country. The prize presentation will anchor a weekend of activities that will also feature the legendary Ramblin’ Jack Elliott with Sarah Lee Guthrie and Robert Carradine in a special members-only concert.