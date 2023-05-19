'Rumors are true,' there will be a puppy station outside the BOK before Lizzo’s concert

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW) will be holding an adoption event with puppies at the #RocktheBlock street party on 3rd and Denver on Saturday before Lizzo takes the stage.
TAW happens to be waiving all adoption fees right now. Each adoption will include a spay or neuter for your new pet, vaccinations and a one-year pet license.
The party begins at 5 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m. There will be live music, yard games, food trucks, wine and beer and of course adorable puppies.
If you are considering getting a new pet that is potty trained and won’t need to chew on your favorite shoes, then you’re in luck!
Leo, Jova, and Timmy will be at the puppy station too and they are also looking for their forever homes.