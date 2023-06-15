CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Some rural youth softball and baseball teams in Oklahoma found out they were ineligible for regional and state championships just weeks before the tournaments.
The OK Kids Baseball Association is enforcing a rule that each league has to have four teams register in order to be in the playoffs.
Parents in smaller Green Country towns such as Oilton say that's not even an option for them.
"They're pulling an opportunity away from children to express themselves," Shanette Stokes said, after learning her son's team was out of the tournament.
Stokes says smaller towns already have fewer opportunities compared to larger cities and this was just another blow.
"You know they talk about these kids and their behavior issues and not being able to have these outlets to express themselves is exactly what's happening right now," she said.
Oilton had three teams registered; two baseball and one softball team.
But OK Kids lists the rules and regulations right on their web page and four is the magic number needed.
1. The membership shall consist of regularly organized leagues of not less than four (4) teams, playing a minimum of six league games. A league consists of at least four (4) teams in an age division.
Many parents, however, say it's a rule that hasn't been enforced up until this point.
The OK Kids Baseball Regional Tournament is set to start June 20 in Cushing.