CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers State University (RSU) students received first-hand experience, and in some cases job offers, as they looked into intelligence careers in Washington, D.C.
This trip was the real deal, in fact so much so that students' identities are not being disclosed to preserve their anonymity and potential career prospects.
The July 30 to Aug. 4 trip was part of an education partnership with the university and National Security Agency (NSA) meant to help increase the agency's employment pipeline.
Air Force veteran and RSU assistant professor Dr. David Bath made the trip with five students. Dr. Bath has an extensive intelligence background, working for the Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Agency and more.
He said he taught a spring course where students researched questions from the National Security Agency (NSA).
Dr. Bath says the students' work made such an impression, that it was included in the intelligence community's database and students were asked to do a Zoom presentation.
One senior and four juniors raised the money to plan a trip so they could tour the nation's top intelligence agencies in person.
"We visited the NSA, the State Department, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the FBI and Congress," Bath said. "In the evenings, we had dinners with representatives from the various agencies, some of whom were my former students, to allow the students to get to know more about the intelligence community as well as letting the representatives get to know the students."
By the end of the week, Dr. Bath says students were offered internships and employment with various arms of the national intelligence agencies.
While Bath said it gives him "immense satisfaction" in being able to show his students opportunities they might not have otherwise known about, the prospect of being able to connect students with members of the intelligence community is beneficial for all involved.
"These students – many of our students – are what the country needs in positions of national intelligence. I'm just trying to get them together. It helps the students but so much more than that, it benefits our country," he said.
NSA representatives will visit RSU Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Aug. 31, to speak to students majoring in technology, business, arts and science, cybersecurity, and more, as well as visiting members of the Junior ROTC from Claremore High School.