CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Rogers State University (RSU) to offer micro-credentials in law enforcement.
Micro-credentials are the same as a degree, but are specific to a certain topic, can be completed in a shorter time frame and are more affordable.
Starting in the fall, RSU will offer two micro-credentials: Fundamentals in Detentions and Corrections and Community Policing.
Each credential will be comprised of three courses preparing the student for a career in law enforcement.
“As part of their Upskill initiative, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education (OSRHE) provided us with an opportunity to write micro-credential courses for critical occupations within the state of Oklahoma,” said Curtis Sparling, assistant professor of technology and justice studies. “Within that, the state – and I daresay, nationally – there has been difficulty in recent years in the recruitment of individuals into the law enforcement community – policing, public safety, detentions, and corrections."
To this end, Sparling connected with Rogers County Undersheriff Jon Sappington, an RSU alum himself, to create the new micro-credentials.
A grant program allows RSU to create scholarships for these courses, rendering them as Sparling says "basically free."
He says RSU is targeting high school juniors and seniors for the courses, as they can take them concurrently. He says those who finish the program are given preferential hiring by the Rogers Count Sheriff's Department.
“So, not only does this help show learners what it’s like to be a corrections officer and work in a detention center, often, the first step in a career in law enforcement , they finish with a job all-but-guaranteed, provided they pass the moral, physical and mental qualifications," Sparling says.
