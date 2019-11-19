Route 66 Marathon 2019: What you need to know

TULSA, Okla. - It's almost Thanksgiving which can only mean it's time for the Route 66 Marathon.
The running begins November 23 on historic Route 66 in Tulsa and is built to take runners around some of the city's best features.
Courses
The Route 66 Marathon is host to multiple events including the Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K, and Fun Run.
Times and Registration
Registration is still available for multiple races for the Route 66 Marathon weekend.
The 5K Run and Walk begins Saturday, November 23 at 8 a.m. It features a 3.1 mile course that starts and finishes at Guthrie Green after a tour of the Arts, Blue Dome, and Pearl districts.
The Fun Run and Walk starts an hour later at 9 a.m. for a mile course through the Tulsa Arts District.
Participants can stick around after the Fun Run to watch the Mascot Race.
The Marathon and Half Marathon both start at 8 a.m. in downtown Tulsa. Runners in the Half Marathon will split off during the race for the shorter course.
For more information on the race weekend, schedule, and registration click HERE.
