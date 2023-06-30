SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – Who says skating is just for kids?
Skates Roller Skating Entertainment Center now hosts adult nights for those who want to relive those awkward yet nostalgic middle school days.
For $10 adults can “Sip and Skate” at the roller rink with beer and wine available for purchase.
The special adult skate nights take place Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8-11 p.m.
“It’s really just a lot of kids who skated when we were younger hanging out and it lets us let loose and really feel like we're kids again,” said Manager Kelley Matson.
For those who are in the mood for even more roller skating, the venue will be hosting a special skate night on July 3, where skating is $2 for admission and $2 for skates from 6 to 8:30 p.m.