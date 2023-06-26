ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Summer heat can be hard for people to deal with but it can be deadly for dogs. The Rogers County Sheriff's Office takes protecting their canines seriously.
“It's like taking your kid to work everyday. I’ve got to keep an eye on him 24/7” said Sgt. Austin Fullerton with ROCO.
Fullerton is a K9 handler. His K9, Bosko, is highly trained and imported from Poland. However, like any other dog, heat can be dangerous for him.
Fullerton says his car is equipped with safety measures to protect Bosko from heat.
“It also has an alarm that goes off when the temperature inside the vehicle reaches a certain level and it’ll roll down this window and there’s a fan that will start blowing air in” said Fullerton.
Fullerton says this tool has already saved Bosko’s life once before, when the car malfunctioned.
“The vehicle had shut off and the alarm was blaring and fan was blowing air in for him” said Fullerton.
Besides the Vehicles technology, Fullerton also keeps a medical bag with him full of supplies for Bosko. He also watches where his dog walks. He tries to keep Bosko off the pavement and in grass when possible, and has little booties for him if necessary.
“Paws area a crucial part to the dogs, and when they get burned it takes a week or two to heal up” said Fullerton.
Fullerton also watches Bosko for signs of heat stroke including panting, dark tongue color and exhaustion.
He recommends any animal owner to watch their dog for heat stroke, keep a eye on their paws and not to leave them in a car ever, even with the air on.
“We don’t want any dog to die because their owner was careless” said Fullerton.