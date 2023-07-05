Rogers County Sheriff’s Office
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A local sheriff's office is bringing in a unique way to train officers and the public behind the wheel. The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is using driving simulators to improve public safety.
 
It may look like a video game at an arcade, but Rogers County Sheriff's Office is trying a different approach at driving safely.
 
"You can simulate different driving conditions, different traffic conditions, highways, county roads, you can simulate anything you can think about while driving a car," Patrol Cpl. Chris Houston said.
 
He said the idea came when he was helping train new deputies and when it came to driving the patrol cars, he wanted a different way to train.
 
"We can have our driving training but without the risk of damaging cars or putting wear and tear on the cars, or the injury if you wreck a car," Houston said.
 
In the academy, he said, new deputies get a week of patrol car training. He adds, this is a way to continue training for when deputies hit the road.
 
"This will give them more training here with strict categories. We will offer this simulator in our training so our deputies will be better drivers," he said.
 
Not only is it a training tool for deputies, but the public too. Whether you're a teenager preparing to get your license, or a young adult who's a bit timid about getting behind the wheel. It also simulates drunk driving.
 
For a schedule as to when the public can access the classes, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office will post it on Facebook. 

