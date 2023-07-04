ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — While many people took the day of to celebrate the Fourth of July first responders were out making sure people are safe.
For the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Tuesday was all-hands-on-deck.
“It's gatherings with a splash of alcohol, sometimes drugs mixed in there that cause us to have to go to work,” Sheriff Scott Walton said.
"By careful scheduling and everything, we’re blessed with six officers to cover 711 square miles, and serve 90,000 people,” Walton also said.
If that ratio of deputies to citizens to square miles seems a bit lot, it does to Walton too.
"When we say six, we're not overstaffed in any way shape or form,” he said.
Rogers County is unique in that many of its newly built neighborhoods are not within any city's borders, meaning those fast-growing populations are the Sheriff's Office's responsibility to patrol and keep safe.
"The densely populated rural areas that used to be rural or agriculture are now subdivisions and housing,” Walton said.
"We serve the largest population of all 77 counties,” Walton also said.
RCSO’s short staffing, however, is not unique. Walton said Tuesday’s six is about half the number of deputies he'd like to have spread across the County on a day like this one, but budget constraints have made it hard to attract and retain deputies.
“In today's world, to retain officers, you have to be competitive in what you pay or you're going to lose them to somebody else,” Walton said.
With budget talks ongoing with County leaders, Walton has a message for them.
"We are hopeful that our Commissioners are mindful of the fact that, when somebody calls 911, they want somebody well-trained, well-equipped, that gets there in a reasonable amount of time,” Walton said.