ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The polls have closed and the results are in, Rosco will be the new name of one of the new K-9s at the Rogers County Sheriff's Office (RCSO)!
On April 12, RCSO announced that they would be receiving a new K-9, Logan.
Logan is a 2-year-old male Labrador retriever who was donated by Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit with the goal of ending child sex trafficking and helping victims rescued from those situations.
Logan is trained to find electronic devices and will help RCSO with cases involving internet crimes against children.
Because of the nature of the work he will be doing, RCSO thought it would be fitting to have the children of Rogers County rename him.
RCSO then held a contest where people chose between three names submitted by Rogers County students, Rosco, Charlie and Cyber.
Cyber came in with 176 votes, Charlie with 282, and Rosco won with 336 votes.
RCSO said Rosco will be arriving at the Sheriff's Office later this month and they will share more pictures of him when he does.