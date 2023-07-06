Rogers County Sheriff’s Office holds tryouts for mounted patrol

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add some “auxiliary” deputies to its mounted patrol ranks.
On Thursday night, 18 candidates are trying out for a spot on the mounted patrol which numbers fifteen members right now. They would like to have 25 members.
Thursday afternoon, FOX23 caught up with “veteran” mounted patrol deputy Kassie Kirby for a few pointers on just what they’re looking for when it comes to candidate selection, starting with a few obstacles.
Kirby has been riding with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office mounted patrol for nine years, the past seven with her quarter horse “Pepper.”
Current members of the mounted patrol will be judging the candidates. Kirby tells me what the judges are really looking for is how well the horse and the rider work together as a team.
“It’s not just all about if they can complete an item, it’s about whether or not they can work their horse through it as well,” Kirby said.
And follow through is important, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office mounted patrol not only works festivals and parades but “search and rescue operations.”
“That requires us to be ready,” Kirby stated. “You never know when a child or a missing person, maybe they have some medical conditions, or something like that and obviously time is of the essence on those.”
And it is a labor of love as members of the mounted patrol volunteer their time.
Riders have to have their own horse, but they do get a shirt, jacket and hat. Their partner is outfitted with an official headstall, breast collar and saddle pad.
Kirby said after the tryouts the list will be narrowed down to ten candidates. The finalists will have to clear a background check before officially joining the mounted patrol. They will be considered non-commissioned deputies.