ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Major Coy Jenkins is trading in his badge for a surprising career change.
Major Jenkins started as a patrol officer for the Tulsa Police Department in 1976 and 47 years later he is shifting gears from a career in law enforcement to a career as a flight attendant.
"We had a contest to try to decide, what's Coy going to do next?" Jenkins explained. "Nobody guessed it."
Jenkins says he wanted to do something that could benefit from his long career in law enforcement.
"They were actually recruiting first responders because of all the problems they are having on these domestic flights," he said. "All the experience I have, it's going to be good to use to help people on these flights."
In the past ten years, Major Jenkins helped grow the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.
"He wanted to build our reserve program up and it didn't stop there," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton explained. "He went on with the mounted patrol, the bike patrol, search and rescue.... nothing really defines community service better than Coy Jenkins."
Sheriff Walton says Jenkins is a motivator, a kind person, a "constant thank you and what do you need" type of person.
Fortunately, Walton says Jenkins' retirement isn't really a goodbye.
"He will stay on as part of the program, as a reserve on the program he worked to build," Walton said.
The sheriff also laughed, adding that he thinks several people from the Sheriff's Office will have to get a ticket on the first flight Jenkins works, just to see how it goes.
"Law enforcement gets in your bones and you can't leave it overnight," Jenkins said. "This law enforcement career has given more to me than what I feel I have given back to the community."
Major Jenkins last day at the Rogers County Sheriff's Office is July 11. In true "Coy fashion," his last day will also be his first day of flight attendant training.
Congratulations Major Jenkins!