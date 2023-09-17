CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Rogers County Fair wrapped up Sunday at the Claremore Expo Center.
Over the past few days, you would have found all of the fair staples at the Rogers County Fair, animals, food, music, carnival rides, shopping and more.
Allison Dietzfeld is a co-manager of the fair and says while they don’t have the exact numbers, it seems like this year had more people than last.
“We’ve had a very successful weekend, weather was amazing, we’ve had huge crowds every night, couldn’t be more blessed,” Dietzfeld.
While the fair came to an end, it wasn’t the end for events at the Expo Center.
Dietzfeld said they’re now setting up for the premium livestock sale.
“The top 25 percent of each of our divisions within our livestock barn, those kids advance to what we call our premium sale and that’s an opportunity for them to show their animals again and we invite the community out and they can actually the raise the money for future projects, for scholarships, for kind of all the expenses that come with the projects they’re putting on,” Dietzfeld explained.
Dietzfeld said one of the important things about the fair was showcasing agriculture and agricultural traditions.
“We’re at 109 years here and we have been very fortunate to be able to stay true to our agriculture roots as we’re growing, so of course we brought in those modern-day amenities, but we really are trying to keep that heart around the agriculture here,” she said.
Carrying on that agriculture tradition was Ty Branen with the Rogers County Young Stockmen, who won Grand Steer.
Branen said he had two steer as his project and they were judged on things like hair, muscle, structure and form.
“It means a lot because I’ve been working my steers countless early mornings and late nights just to get that grand champion slap,” Branen said.
Branen said his group also built a table and raised $1850 with it, which they plan to donate to the VFW in Claremore.
“In the summer we’d go there every Sundays and help feed breakfast and we decided we can do a little bit more for them so we decide to build the table and donate the money to them,” he said.
Branen said the table also won at the fair and will go on to compete at the Tulsa State Fair.
Overall, Branen said he enjoyed the fair.
“The fair’s been fun but it’s also been long and I’m pretty tired, so I enjoyed it but also I’m also ready for it to be over,” Branen said.