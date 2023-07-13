ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A Rogers County Deputy and a detention officer were involved in a wreck on Wednesday around 9 p.m. on East 460 Road.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said the wreck happened just east of Claremore, north of Highway 20.
The detention officer was attending a ride along with the deputy in his time off and the deputy was driving when he was asked to respond to a domestic call.
During the drive to the call address, the car crashed. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 2020 Dodge Ram failed to properly take a turn while driving at an unsafe speed and went off the road after overcorrecting. The truck then hit a tree, a fence, and another tree.
Neither the driver or passenger were wearing seat belts during the crash, according to OHP.
OHP said the driver, William Emery, suffered injuries to his head, chest and arm. Emery was trapped for about 15 minutes before responders could get him out.
The detention officer, Dylan Priddy, was ejected from the truck and was life-flighted to St. John Hospital. The deputy was taken by ambulance.
Thursday morning, around 5 a.m., the detention officer was released. The deputy is still in the hospital with neck injuries, but is expected to be fine.