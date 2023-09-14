CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers County Adult Day Center held an open house on Thursday for the community to see their new additions and upgrades along with the services they offer.
FOX23 spoke with the center's Board President Joe Holehan who said their new space has been completed which will serve as an activity room for their clients and also makes room to take about 30 more new clients.
The day center serves seniors who need somewhere to go during the day and can't be alone, and also special needs adults, Holehan explained.
"We've had crazy support from people in the area to make all this happen," Holehan said.
Holehan said his own son is one of the special needs adult clients at the center, and that the mix of seniors and special needs adults is pretty close to 50/50.
He said there has been a surprising benefit from the mix of seniors and special needs adults at the day center.
"The special needs folks get along well with the seniors, and the seniors with the special needs folks, and that's something I didn't necessarily see coming," Holehan said. "It's been a very nice benefit from the whole thing."
Holehan said services at the day center include lunch and snacks, crafts, activities, watching movies, and even playing bingo which he says both young and old clients have a blast doing.
"I'll walk in and they're laughing and cheering," Holehan said. "It warms my heart."
"I come in some mornings and they're all exercising together, some sitting, some standing up, but they're all going through exercises," Holehan said.
Holehan said the new section of the center includes upgrades including all new restrooms and new flooring.
"The facilities are all upgraded," Holehan said. "Everything is clean and neat and well taken care of."
Holehan said they usually serve 30 to 35 people daily, but with this new expansion and facilities upgrade, they'll be able to serve almost up to 80 people daily.
He also spoke on the importance of the day care center for the community.
"It's incredibly important," Holehan said. "For the caretakers to have the time to go to work, to run errands, or do whatever the caregivers need to do to take a rest sometimes."
FOX23 also spoke with Rogers County Adult Day Center's Wanda Inman who said they got grant money from the county for their additions and remodels.
"We just wanna show the community who we are and what we're doing," Inman said.
She said there are also new additions of a jukebox and a foosball table that was donated this week.
Inman said the center would not be where they are without the communal support shown to them.
A local church built coverings for the center's back lot because there was no shade back there before, Inman added.
"It's really been a community effort all the way around for us, and we're blessed," Inman said.
Holehan said anyone interested in the day center's services for a senior or special needs adult can call them at 918-341-7588, contact them through their website at http://rogerscountyadultdaycarecenter.org/, or even stop in and take a tour with their marketing director any time.