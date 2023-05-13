BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A rodeo was held Saturday for children with special needs, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD).
The second Cowboys, Cops, and Kids Rooster Days Exceptional Rodeo was put by on BAPD and the Broken Arrow Round-Up Club.
The event let children with special needs go through rodeo-like but kid-friendly events with the help of law enforcement and cowboys and cowboys.
“Today is all about children with special needs. It's about giving them an opportunity to do something that they otherwise wouldn't have,” said BAPD Public Affairs Office Mike Peale.
Peale said when he rode in pro rodeo, events like this were held at big rodeos and now he’s able to put one on in Broken Arrow.
Some of the activities included a petting zoo, a stick horse barrel race, horseback riding, a mini-bull encounter, a bull machine, dummy calf roping and stick horse pole bending.
Children were given cowboy hats, lariat ropes and other prizes. They were also able to interact with police officers and pro rodeo contestants.
“These are kids that a lot of them have siblings that play softball, football, baseball, and they constantly are going to these events and not participating, not being able to participate. So we wanted to create an event where they could and it could be something for them, help their confidence, let them be a cowboy or cowgirl for a day,” Peale said.
Peale said the event wouldn’t have been possible without volunteers and donors and he appreciates the support of the community.
The event was held at the Round-Up Club’s arena, near E. 101st St. and S. 241st E. Ave.
>>>MORE: 'Her face was so bright,' Tulsa teen takes sister with special needs to prom