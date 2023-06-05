Road rage suspect followed victim's car over three miles, violently threatening him with knife

TULSA, Okla. -- Around 7:55 p.m. in the evening on June 2, Tulsa Police were called out to a Road Rage and a Disturbance With A Weapon incident.
When officers arrived they found a man who claimed he had pulled to a stop at the 21st Street light when a gray truck pulled behind him and began honking the horn.
The man said that the gray truck began to follow him for about a mile when both vehicles stopped at another red light. The driver of the gray truck got out of his vehicle and began to attack the man’s car, punching and kicking the exterior.
The driver of the car also said the gray truck driver was also holding a knife and threatening to kill him. Then, the light turned green and the man was able to drive away safely.
However, two miles down the road the same aggressive confrontation happened again.
The man driving the car eventually was able to pull into a fast food restaurant parking lot, and the gray truck followed him, and continued to threaten the man with a knife.
Eventually, the gray truck driver left the location.
The victim stated he did not know the gray truck driver, nor did he recognize him.
A witness who followed the gray truck and the car took videos of the road rage.
Using the tag number from the videos, the FLOCK Safety System, and the Tulsa Police Helicopter, investigators tracked down the road rage suspect identified as Vincent Rea-Smith to south Tulsa and at a traffic stop took Rea-Smith into custody.
Rea-Smith was arrested for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Threatening a Violent Act.