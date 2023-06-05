TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrested a man accused of following a driver for several miles and threatening him with a knife.
TPD arrested Vincent Rea-Smith, after being called out to a road rage incident June 2, just before 8 p.m.
Officers were called out to 49th and Memorial. They found a man who claimed he stopped at a traffic light when a gray truck pulled behind him and began honking the horn.
The man said the truck followed him for about a mile, until they both hit another red light. The victim says Rea-Smith got out of his truck and began punching and kicking his car.
That driver says Rea-Smith was also holding a knife and threatening to kill him.
The man says he was able to safely get away when the light turned green. However, two miles down the road the same aggressive confrontation happened again.
The man driving the car eventually was able to pull into a parking lot, but the truck driver still followed, still threatening him.
The victim told officers he did not know Rea-Smith.
A witness took videos of the road rage incidents, following behind the two vehicles.
Using the tag number from the videos, the FLOCK Safety System, and the Tulsa Police Helicopter, investigators tracked down Rea-Smith and took him into custody.
Rea-Smith faces charges of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Threatening a Violent Act.