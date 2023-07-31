TULSA, Okla. — Over the weekend, two dogs died after hiking on Turkey Mountain. With temps expected to be over 100 degrees all week, River Parks Authority staff are reminding everyone and their furry friends to be safe.
Jeff Edwards with River Parks is sending an urgent message to people for the remainder of the week.
"Start early in the morning or go late in the evening right up to the darkness of the hours. Use a buddy system. Let people know where you're at, at all times. Pay attention to your body," he said.
Turkey Mountain is also a popular destination to bring dogs and in an emotional video posted on Facebook over the weekend from a River Parks staff member, he's reminding people to be mindful between the heat and their fur, it may be too hot for your animals.
"Some dogs suffered from heat exhaustion. Two didn't make it," the video posted said.
Edwards adds, it may be best to keep your dogs home this week, but if you do bring your pets, bring enough water for the both of you, doggie shoes or have them walk in the grass.
"If you're out on the east or west bank pave trail system, be cognizant of that, asphalt temps are significantly hotter than that of air temperatures that we're experiencing this week," he said.