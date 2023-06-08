TULSA, Okla. — A pro racer from Orange County, California remarked that the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough is one of the more popular races on the circuits.
“Everybody knows it, that’s what’s so cool about it, it doesn’t matter where you go, everybody knows about Cry Baby Hill,” said Austin Carroll.
Thousands of riders will hit the streets of Tulsa for the three-day cycling festival that includes races for amateurs and pros, as well as non-competitive rides and the family-friendly Williams Townie ride.
The festival kicked off on Thursday night with the “Ride with the Pros” event at Spoke House Bicycles which allows amateur cyclists of all ability levels to ride with the pros. The 25-mile ride and barbeque provides riders with an opportunity to connect before the real racing begins on Friday evening.
There is still a lot going on behind-the-scenes right now to prepare for this major sporting event in Tulsa.
University of Missouri-Saint Louis graduate Kalyn Ohrt with Medalist Sports is part of the production crew for this year’s Saint Francis Tulsa Tough.
She explained why she looks forward to working this event.
“I love how like the city gets so involved and like all the people come around and they’re actually involved and seeing all the spectators and I think that’s what makes it like satisfying," Ohrt said.
Executive Director Malcolm McCollam said there’s a lot that goes into planning for the three-day cycling festival, including help from hundreds of volunteers.
McCollam said while that’s the least efficient way to run a weekend festival, the merchants and the neighborhood appreciates it.
Now in its 17th year, the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough has made a name for itself.
One of the highlights, of course, is on Sunday, June 11, when racers will tackle Cry Baby Hill. FOX23 asked Austin Carroll, about what makes this course so challenging.
“It’s definitely on the legs,” he noted. “Yeah definitely with hitting the hill with the speeds we hit in the pro race, it can definitely add up over time.”
Carroll said the spectators and fan support provide a lot of energy to racers.
Thursday afternoon we caught up with Tulsa resident, Bill Hyman, who was out on his bike for a nostalgic ride up Cry Baby Hill. He has raced the course along Cry Baby Hill many times in the past.
“Your legs are aching, your lungs are just burning, they’re screaming for air, for oxygen,” he explained. “What keeps you going though is there’s a great crowd up here, and they really just, you know, you get to the top of the hill, you think you want to give up, and you’re just getting pushed up by the crowd.”
Hyman has not competed in five years and will not be competing in the criterium course that includes Cry Baby Hill on Sunday.
He will, however, be taking part in one of the non-competitive rides, called a Fondo ride this weekend.
As far as participants this year, McCollam said there are 3,225 cyclists registered for the criterium races and 1,735 signed up for the fondo rides. However he said that number will go up as registration is still open. Folks can still sign up in person from 3 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. on Friday at Neff Brewing in Tulsa.
For more information on the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, click here.