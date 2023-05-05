TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the execution of longstanding death row inmate Richard Glossip on Friday.
Death row inmate Richard Glossip's execution date was set for May 18 but has been put on hold so they can look over Glossip's case.
Lea Glossip, the wife of Richard, shared with FOX23 news how she and her husband felt during the last thirty minutes of their final visit ahead of his scheduled execution when they found out the news.
"We just collapsed into each other with relief and just so overcome with emotion and it was amazing to be able to share that moment together like that and it was incredible," said Lea Glossip.
"When we walked back in the room, everybody was looking at us, other prisoner's loved ones and the guards and very somber and we just put our hands up arm in arm and said we got the stay if execution and the whole room erupted," said Lea Glossip.
Glossip has been on death row for twenty-six years, convicted in the murder of an Oklahoma City motel owner in 1997.
Last week the Oklahoma pardon and parole board denied Glossip clemency even after the Oklahoma attorney general spoke in favor of it.
Gentner Drummond says although he doesn't believe that Glossip is innocent, he doesn't think he received a fair trial.
"The last few weeks were extremely disheartening for us and again, Richard told me he has never felt his faith so shaken as he did in the recent weeks. So a moment like today really helps restore that faith and that hope," said Lea Glossip.
"Sitting with our fingers interlaced hand in hand and really taking that in and knowing we were about to lose that and really trying to be in the moment and stay centered and embrace that and hold into that especially knowing we would be without that so to go from that to this was such an extraordinary turnaround it was a joy and just overwhelmed with emotion," said Lea Glossip.
Glossips supporters say even though the U.S. Supreme Courts decision is good news for them, they say this is not the end and their fight continues.
"This is far from over but what's so important about today is that it allows us to continue. It allows that fight to continue," said Lea Glossip.
The Oklahoma AG has released a statement saying he is "grateful to the U.S. Supreme Court for their decision.
He also says that he will continue working to ensure justice prevails.
Glossip's attorney, Don Knight, released a statement calling for the conviction to be vacated once and for all.
"This is not over. This case is not done. All we did right now is get a chance to have some more time. The court is going to have to still rule in order for us to get rich out," said Knight.
Knight says they filed a petition with the U.S. supreme court on Thursday and says Glossip should get a new trial.
"This is a case where the state has now said that a man did not receive a fair trial and yet the state still wants to execute him. I mean, you have to say that again and you have to say it slower. The man didn't get a fair trial and they still want to execute him and Rich Glossip is just a poor man in Oklahoma. So every single person who's out there in Oklahoma has to recognize if they can do this if they could execute rich what's next?," said Knight.
Knight says he will continue pushing for a new trial for Glossip and his supporters say they will continue campaigning.
Kevin McDugle is the State Representative for Broken Arrow and he has supported Glossip for the past four years.
"For all of us who've been fighting for this, all we're wanting out of this is justice we want people to look at this case and see it for what it is. See it for the travesty that it is and we want people to decide to do the right thing on this case and send him back for another trial. That's all we're asking, said McDugle.
Rallies that were planned in support of Glossip for next week are still going to go ahead.