Oliver Anthony, the singer who went viral for his song, "Rich Men North of Richmond" canceled his show in Knoxville after learning tickets were going for $90.
Anthony took to Facebook saying "I don't want to do anything that's more than $40 a ticket, ideally no more than $25 a piece. These are supposed to be affordable shows. Please don't pay $90 for a ticket."
Tuesday he announced the Sept. 27 show at Cotton Eyed Joe was cancelled, saying it was his fault for not being more directly involved.
"I am not pointing fingers at Cotton Eyed Joe, I don't know where the miscommunication took place. I'm just upset seeing those prices. We will find another place in Knoxville area that can do $25 ticket and free meet and greet. I will work to get your tickets refunded from my own budget if they can't," Anthony wrote.
The country singer says he has already found multiple other locations in Knoxville for the same week the show was scheduled that can accommodate $25 tickets.
Anthony also addressed a now deleted post from the bar claiming the prices were set so they could break even and pay Anthony $120,000 for the gig.
“I wanted to clarify. The most I’ve ever made on a show is $35,000. We’ve done two shows in NC that were completely free," he wrote.