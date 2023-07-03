VINITA, Okla. -- The Cherokee Nation celebrated the ribbon skirt in a fashion show on Saturday in Vinita.
The fashion show featured a short presentation on the evolution of the ribbon skirt followed by a runway presentation showcasing the work of seven Cherokee textile artists including Cindy Evans, Jennifer Thiessen, Shadow Hardbarger, Eva Cantrell, Julie Perkins, Kenny Glass and Cherokee National Treasure Tonia Hogner-Weavel.
“The ribbon skirt is a celebrated part of Cherokee culture, and while very visible, especially in Oklahoma, not many know its full history,” said Talisha Lewallen, manager of cultural programs and events. “This event is a way to share more about its evolution to everyday fashion and shines a spotlight on our incredibly talented artists who continue to leave their mark on Native textiles and fashion.”
The show was held in the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center.
The Cherokee Nation also opened voting for the ribbon skirt Fan Favorite through July 7.