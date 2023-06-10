Rest stops offer relief, celebrations to Tulsa Tough riders

TULSA, Okla. — Today day marks day two of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. FOX23 was at the event and the rest stops to see the celebrations set up for the racers and riders.
Smiles, laughter and refreshments awaited bikers on Saturday. Tulsa Oktoberfest and Zeeco proudly put on a celebration at one of the rest stops for Saint Francis Tulsa Tough.
"We come out here, we volunteer, we give them beer, they give them brats and we have a good time,” said Joseph Rohr.
Joseph Rohr and Gary Orton were happy to be part of the Oktoberfest leadership team and volunteer their time to put on this party.
'We've had a lot of people and they've been very receptive to us and we've been very receptive to them,” Orton said.
“It’s a fun time for everybody, they do all the work and we have all the fun,” Rohr said.
The celebration included photo opportunities, free beer, free bratwurst and more.
"We've talked to a lot of the riders and this is their favorite rest stop, where else can you get beer and brats?” Rhor said.
It's Oktoberfest’s third year putting on this rest stop party. David Lamb, another Oktoberfest leadership team member and volunteer, feels it’s important to support other Tulsa events.
"We're here to bring fun and festivities to the Tulsa community area. We're all about having fun and enjoying each other’s company,” Lamb said.
The bikers love the rest stop as well.
“This is like the third time we've been doing it and it’s like, ‘Okay, no we’re not stopping on the first one, we're stopping on the second one, we’re going to have the bratwurst,’” Maridella Campbell said.
Maridella Campbell and Kelly Campbell both enjoyed the fun break before finsihing the race
“We had a great time, it’s such an amazing event,” Maridella said.
The bikers were all smiles as they got back on the road and headed towards the finish line.