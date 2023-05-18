PRYOR, Okla. — For one day only, Pryor became home to an old fashioned Sonic and a record store.
The buildings themselves were nothing new, but regulars to Pete's Drive In and East Side Cafe might have been confused by the signage Tuesday.
Pryor Main Street posted pictures online to clear up the confusion, explaining it was all just a little movie magic as part of a Reservation Dogs episode.
Pete's Drive In has been around since 1954. Owner Heath Neighbors said it was a lot of fun to change up their daily routine for the shoot.
"It's an Oklahoma show, with a lot of Oklahoma people involved," he said. "I'm glad to be a small part of that."
His business was transformed into a 1970's era Sonic, with one of the pictures from Pryor Main Street showing a prop person on the roof changing out the sign.
Neighbors says although the sign says Sonic, the food is purely Pete's.
"I worked with another employee to make the food props," he said. "If you see french fries and onion rings, that is actually us."
Neighbors says he was surprised by just how many people showed up for the shoot, saying there had to be around 100.
Pete's closed for business for the day for this shoot but Neighbors says he was just thankful for the opportunity and will be sure to tune into FX on Hulu to see his business make its TV debut.