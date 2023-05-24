Research Team studies Alligators native to Southeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A team of researchers in Southeastern Oklahoma are almost a year into a grant-funded research project to study alligators.
Wednesday afternoon, FOX23 had a chance to talk with one of the three researchers, Dr. Jared Wood, an associate professor of biological sciences from Southwest Adventist University in Texas.
He has partnered with two other researchers from Southeastern Oklahoma State University to learn more about this species that is native to Oklahoma.
In a video, provided by Jared Wood, you can see an adult male alligator being removed from a trap. The alligators are caught so transmitters can be attached.
They’re released and then tracked to learn more about their daily patterns, movements and habitat needs.
“We’re learning more about their home range movements by using both GPS telemetry and radio telemetry and we’re also learning a lot about their behavior by putting game cameras on their nests and on their dens and monitoring several of the adult alligators throughout the year, especially the big females,” Wood said.
In this video, you can see them weighing an adult male, which can grow to be as large as 11 feet in length.
“These are native animals, we are not introducing these animals, he explained. “We’re just studying what’s already here.”
In another video they can be seen removing an adult female from a trap.
Wood said this is an important species that does not pose a threat to the public.
“The goal of the project to take pride and ownership in this native pop that we have because they’re a keystone species that’s very important to their habitat and we want to create a management plan," he said.
Wood said Oklahoma is one of the few states that does not have a management protocol for these animals and they want to do a better job with the management and the science.
He and his two colleagues Dr. Tim Patton and Dr. Jake Pruett have received $110,000 in federal grant money through the State Wildlife Department for the two-year study.