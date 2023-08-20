TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Reptile Show was held Sunday at the DoubleTree hotel near 61st and Yale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jason Cruse, the owner and operator of Cold Blooded Expos, the group behind the show, said just like a dog show, car show or home and garden show, people can come in and learn about what the show is about.
“There’s reptiles all over the world, you’re able to come in here and see them, touch some, ask questions, learn about and even purchase reptiles,” he said.
Cruse also said the event was family friendly, with no venomous animals being allowed.
>>>MORE: Tulsa Zoo announces arrival of baby spotted turtles
Cruse said sometimes reptiles aren’t seen as a house pet, but this is event is a great way to learn about different kinds of reptiles and amphibians.
“A lot of people are nervous about snakes, but they don’t know anything about a snake, just like lizards, so you can come here and get educated, and you’ll be seeing them from all around the world,” he said. “There’s nothing poisonous, nothing venomous, so this is all things that you could have as a pet.”
Cruse said his favorite part about the event was seeing the market for reptiles grow.
“When I first started in reptiles, people just didn’t understand, right? So now, there’s so many people who actually enjoy having a snake, enjoy having a lizard, a frog, a turtle, a tortoise, there’s so many different things you can get,” he said.
The next Oklahoma Reptile Show will take place on October 1 at the same location.