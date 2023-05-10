Rep. Brecheen: Republicans united on spending cuts tied to debt ceiling increase
- Rick Maranon
-
- Updated
Rick Maranon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
Eastern Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen is fielding numerous questions from constituents about what life will be like for them if the debt ceiling is breeched on June 1st Read MoreRep. Brecheen: Republicans united on spending cuts tied to debt ceiling increase
The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a reportedly small fire at the the Whirlpool Corporation Tulsa plant in north Tulsa. Read MoreBuilding evacuated as firefighters respond to fire Tulsa Whirlpool plant
You can catch acts like Scotty McCreery, Martina McBride and "The Book of Mormon" at the McKnight Center for the 2023-2024 season. Read MoreVideo: McKnight Center in Stillwater announces 2023-2024 schedule
An Oklahoma lawmaker is filing legislation that would require criminal sex offenders to not be eligible from earning any type of credit toward early release from prison. Read MoreOklahoma lawmaker plans to file bill to prevent another Henryetta tragedy
Two people are safe after an early morning house fire in north Tulsa. Read MoreTwo people safe after early morning house fire
Gas has been off at a Tulsa apartment complex for nearly 24 hours after a driver struck a gas meter Tuesday night. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said around 10:30 p.m., they got reports of… Read MoreDriver hits gas meter at Tulsa apartment complex
Jesse McFadden murdered six people before killing himself, according to police, all while he was out on bond for a crime he allegedly committed in prison. Read MoreFOX23 questions why Jesse McFadden was released from prison early despite pending charges
The pastor of a Tulsa church is calling on other churches to help solve homelessness. Read MoreTulsa church donates tiny homes to tiny home village for homeless people
Patrick Delehanty of Coweta is facing charges of aggravated assault, battery and trespassing after an incident that occurred at Walt Disney World in February. Read MoreCoweta man charged after allegedly assaulting Disney World employee
Michael McCoy was arrested on May 3 for fraud-related charges for selling fake gold coins, police say. Read MoreCounterfeit Pokémon card criminal arrested for now selling fake gold, police say
The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a suspicious device near 131st and Elm. Read More'Suspicious device' posed no threat to public, Elm open again
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Federal authorities seize more than $3 million worth of products containing kratom
-
Little House on the Prairie actress stops by Pawhuska library
-
Bixby French bulldog wins non-sporting group at Westminster dog show
-
Sand Springs community mourning death of high school alum
-
Attorney for Henryetta homicide victim says 32 different phones, people used home as location address