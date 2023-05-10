Rep. Brecheen: Republicans united on spending cuts tied to debt ceiling increase
Katie Dragoo
WASHINGTON D.C. -- Eastern Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen is fielding numerous questions from constituents about what life will be like for them if the debt ceiling is breeched on June 1st.
 
The Freshman Congressman has been on a spree of holding in-person townhalls across the first district of Oklahoma, and he told FOX23 it is one of the biggest questions he's received from constituents wondering what this actually means to their every day lives.
 
"I've gotten this question a lot," Brecheen told FOX23. "It comes up in every town hall I've had recently."
 
Brecheen said he's describing the situation similar to a government shut down.
 
"I asked them if anyone remembers any of the previous government shut downs and if their lives were effected when that happened, and many of them said they didn't see any major changes to their lives then," he said. "It's going to be a lot like that."
 
Brecheen, who sits on the House Budget Committee, said a vote on a final debt ceiling agreement could come uncomfortably close to June 1st, but that is because House and Senate Republicans are united in their position that with a debt ceiling increase, there must be cuts to Federal spending.
 
"We've made our position clear. This is up to Joe Biden and the Democrats," he said when asked how he feels about the White House saying a clean debt ceiling increase bill must be passed.
 
There is a new argument floated that the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows America to pay its bills regardless of if the debt ceiling is raised. In section 4, it talks about the payment of public debt shall not be in question. Brecheen said he believes, as do others including the President, that America can and will still pay its bills.
 
"We can pay off things like bonds that are maturing," he said. "What we will not authorize is new debt without spending cuts, and that is what we are being asked to do."
 
Brecheen said the fear that the financial markets will collapse and the world will enter financial turmoil if the debt ceiling is breached possibly won't happen if the 14th Amendment is interpreted as America pays its bills on things its already committed and promised it would pay on.
 
"We need to demand these spending cuts now because we are getting to a point where we're going to be paying just one trillion in interest payments on the debt, that's as much as we spend on things like defense," he said.
 
Brecheen went on to say if Americans don't bear the pain of cuts now, their kids will deal with even deeper cuts later that were passed on to them.
 
Brecheen made himself known in the House chamber when Republicans first took control because he refused to approve Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California) for Speaker of the House unless he agreed to spending cuts. Brecheen said he is satisfied with how McCarthy is handling the debt ceiling debate in sticking by his promise to cut government spending, and he said McCarthy is sticking with his promise he made in order to become Speaker.

