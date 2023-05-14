SAN ANTONIO, TX -- It was all smiles and cheers Saturday as the Arlington Renegades celebrated their championship win against the XFL league-best D.C. Defenders in San Antonio, TX. Some players even surprised Renegades and former Oklahoma Head Coach Bob Stoops with a water cooler ice bath to celebrate.
The Renegades were able to jump out to an early lead to defeat the D.C. Defenders 35-26 to become the XFL 2023 Champions. Arlington finished the regular season 4-6 but that was good enough for a playoff spot.
Coach Stoops said they hit their stride at the right time and credits their quarterback Luis Perez for playing a key role.
“He really has galvanized the team and they are really a strong unit right now,” Stoops said.
Chairwoman and XFL Owner, Dany Garcia along with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson presented the Renegades with the XFL 2023 Championship Trophy. During the presentation, Garcia praised the players and said the league is about opportunity.
“It’s a league of our players, they are the game,” Garcia said.