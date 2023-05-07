TULSA, Okla. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) was at Expo Square this weekend providing a free pop-up clinic.
Brad Hutchins, a clinic care coordinator with RAM, explained what was offered.
“People are coming to receive free medical care, that's including free dental, medical and vision services. So, for dental, we're providing cleanings, fillings and extractions, for medical, we’re providing general medicine, primary care, in addition to women's health and HIV and STD testing. We also provide vision services that's including a free comprehensive vision exam and patients also received a pair of glasses made here on-site," he said.
The clinic was supported by the U.S. Public Health Service and members of the community.
Hutchins said they were invited by Rural Health Network of Oklahoma, who identified a need in the Tulsa area.
“We are invited, so that means that the community members have identified the need and reached out to us to come and try to fill that gap. It's a big system of neighbors helping neighbors to fill a need, change communities and serve patients,” he said.
The clinic operated on a first come first served basis and patients needed no qualifying information or ID.
“We're not narrowed to any certain demographic. We welcome everyone. Like I said, no one requires any qualifying information nor ID. We just simply ask that patients that possess a need show up and we'll…serve as many as we can while we're here,” Hutchins said.
Hutchins said anyone seeking more information about future RAM clinics or volunteering with RAM can visit their website.
