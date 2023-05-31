TULSA, Okla. — One year after the Saint Francis shooting, the loved ones of Dr. Preston Phillips reflect on his life and the impact he had on those around him.
Dr. Phillips was recognized for being a mentor to many and for his contributions in improving the lives of individuals during his medical mission trips to Africa.
"His impact is all over the world. It's not just here in the states. Everywhere he went, he touched lives. And I'm just honored and humbled by the recognition that he's gotten and thankful to those organizations and people around the world that have reached out to me, and that loved him," said Phillips's wife, Melody Phillips.
The couple, married for 34 years, had just celebrated her birthday in Portugal, days before he lost his life.
"As a husband, just very considerate, very busy but always very considerate of me and our time together and making that a priority when he could," Melody said.
Melody says she met the man she called a gentle giant when they were both undergraduate students at Emory University in Atlanta.
They later married while he was at Harvard Medical School and they went on to have three children.
"He was overjoyed to become a dad. It meant so much to him," Melody said.
Melody said when you became friends with Preston, you became his family.
"We have so many extended family members that, you know, are friends that we are very close to, some former patients as a matter of fact. And that kind of leads into his role as a physician too because he made sure that he gave each patient that personal attention," Melody said.
She says her husband spent so much time with each patient he issued them an introductory letter to let them know if appointments before them ran long, it’s because he’s taking the time to understand their health concerns and would spend the same time with them.
Melody learned about the shooting while she was away in Atlanta, helping her sister in her recovery from knee surgery.
"I had a friend call me to ask if Preston was okay. That there was something happening, something going on on the Saint Francis campus. Her husband's a physician also. And, of course, I had no idea," Melody said.
Melody then called her husband but he did not answer. She later learned he did not survive.
Upon returning to Tulsa that evening, she informed their children about the news so they could make arrangements to come back home.
She says the heartache was unbearable and she relives her worst nightmare every time she hears of another mass shooting.
"My heart jumps because I know that someone is not coming home. A family is having to deal and process with that knowledge that they've lost someone in a sudden, instant and tragic way," Melody said.
Their niece works in the medical building in Atlanta, where there was a recent mass shooting. She was not there at the time but the shooting hit too close to home for the family once again.
One year later, she tries not to focus on the pain of her loss but the purpose of her husband’s life.
Melody says she is touched by all the organizations honoring her husband, including local tennis leagues, where he was a friendly yet fierce competitor.
Dr. Preston Phillips is also being recognized as a pillar by the American Orthopaedic Association for his work as a mentor.
"I know that his work meant something and it was a job well done and I'm proud of that. And my kids are proud of it as well," Melody said.