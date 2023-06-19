Reinforcements from around the country helping restore power in Tulsa Metro

TULSA, Okla. − Wayne Green, Region Communications Manager of Public Service Company of Oklahoma, (PSO) just released an update in regards to when power will be finally restored in the Tulsa Metro area.
On Saturday, a severe storm with extremely high winds wreaked havoc in the Tulsa area, causing over 200,000 customers to lose power, according to PSO.
"This is the most significant outage situation we've seen since the 2007 ice storm," said Green. "PSO sustained substantial damage to the grid including transmission structures, more than 700 broken poles, cross-arms, and downed wires."
PSO processed 99,970 calls since midnight on Sunday. The phone center has since increased staffing to reduce waiting times for customers.
Currently, there are about 166,000 customers without power.
Green says that a majority of customers in Tulsa will get their power back by Wednesday, June 21 at 5 p.m. A majority of customers in the Tulsa Metro area will have power by Saturday, June 24. by 5 p.m.
If there are other repairs needed to be made, such as a weather head needing to be replaced, then the homeowner will need to contact an electrician to fix it. Then, power can be turned back on, says Green.
PSO currently has 700 employees working around the clock to get power fully restored to Tulsa customers.
There are also 2,700 reinforcements from around the country who have arrived in Tulsa to assist in the restoration endeavor. Workers from Delaware, Indiana, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia have traveled to Oklahoma to get life in Tulsa back to normal.