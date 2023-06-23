TULSA, Okla. – The cause of death has been revealed for a county singer who died hours after his wedding last year.
Jake Flint died suddenly in his sleep on his wedding night on Nov. 27, 2022. He was 37.
According to the medical examiner’s summary report, acute ethanol toxicity or alcohol poisoning is listed as Flint's probable cause of death.
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, or heart disease, is also named in the report as a significant contributing factor to his death.
According to Flint's website, the Red Dirt singer-songwriter was raised in Holdenville and lived in Mounds. Some of his songs included "What's Your Name?," "Hurry Up & Wait," "Long Road Back Home" and "Cowtown."
Flint recorded and released the 2018 album "Live and Not OK at Cain's Ballroom;" 2020′s "Jake Flint;" and 2021′s "Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge."