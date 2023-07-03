OKMULGEE, Okla. — Records uncovered by FOX23 suggest Okmulgee County commissioners, jail leaders and even the district attorney worked behind the scenes to oust the leaders of the county’s 911 center—and hand control of the center to jail staff—long before taking a public vote.
FOX23 reported in March when, despite vocal oppositions from firefighters and other first responders across the county, commissioners voted 2-1 to move control of the county’s 911 center from Okmulgee County Emergency Management Department to the Okmulgee County Criminal Justice Authority (OCCJA). The OCCJA is a trust overseeing the county’s jail.
Critical errors during critical seconds
For Beggs mayor and volunteer firefighter Jacob Branson—the call can come at any time.
"There might be times where we get a house fire in the middle of the night and you're responding by yourself,” Branson said. "We pretty much drop what we're doing and respond."
When he's in the thick of it – he and other first-responders like him depend on clear communication from Okmulgee County's 911 dispatch center.
But he says since the OCCJA took over the 911 center in March, that communication has been anything but clear.
"We're still getting calls wrong, we're still getting addresses wrong,” Branson said. "There was an instance where I responded to a call for a possible cardiac arrest and it was on Grimes Road. The address they gave me was at the dead end of Grimes Road off of Alternate 75. The call was actually off Highway 75 where it dead ends there. That’s 15 minutes that I could have had an AED on scene and started CPR and possibly saved a life.”
FOX23 was at the march meeting when county commissioners voted to move control of the 911 center to the OCCJA.
Firefighters from departments all across Okmulgee County showed up in force to that meeting. They wanted commissioners to know—before the vote—that moving 911 to back to the jail’s control would cause the problems they're now seeing.
"The jail is not the place to put it,” one firefighter told commissioners. "It got moved away from the jail because they didn't do a very good job for us, the firefighters, the emergency management directors, EMS."
Branson said from what he'd heard, commissioners had planned to vote that way no matter the opposition.
In fact, he says it wasn't uncommon to see commissioners discussing county business outside of public meetings.
"Pretty much since Zoellner and Mr. Walker and all them have been in office, they've been having these illegal meetings,” Branson said.
‘Off-the-books’ conversations
In a nutshell, Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act requires county commissioners to only talk about government business and make decisions at official public meetings.
But Branson says he has personally seen Okmulgee County commissioners discussing county business outside of public meetings.
"I've caught them in Glenpool talking about county business,” Branson said.
He said, that time, he overheard Commissioners Erick Zoellner and R. David Walker taking about purchases they wanted to make for the county at a Braum’s restaurant.
"Mr. Walker and Mr. Zoellner were together having breakfast talking about getting the county a new backhoe or trackhoe,” Branson said.
That wasn’t the only time.
"We know of a couple instances when they've had a meeting off the books at a restaurant in Okmulgee with all three of them,” Branson said.
He’s talking about El Avocado’s restaurant. He says one meeting happened just a day before commissioners voted to move the 911 center under the OCCJA’s control. And they had some extra people with them.
"The sheriff and jail administrator were both in attendance,” Branson said.
Branson says he knows this, because the restaurant showed him their security footage, in which he saw commissioners Erik Zoellner, R. David Walker and Michael Wallace walking into the restaurant with Sheriff Eddy Rice and jail administrator Shannon Clark.
"The camera didn't cover the table but it showed them all walking in together and standing there waiting for a table,” he said.
But when he asked for a copy of the video—
"It was quickly shut down,” he said.
Branson says the restaurant told him Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski told them not to share it. So he gave her a call.
"She wanted to know why we were pushing it, and I said I got word that this was going on and I'm just trying to get the video footage,” Branson said. “And she said don't worry about it because there's no proof of what they actually discussed."
FOX23 stopped by the restaurant in May. The manager said the video from that day had already been recorded over.
FOX23 asked commissioners Wallace and Walker about the rumored lunch meeting after they voted on back in March.
"Can you confirm if the three commissioners and the sheriff have had lunch in the past few weeks,” FOX23 asked Commissioner Michael Wallace.
"I don't know,” Commissioner Wallace responded.
"Did you have lunch with the sheriff and commissioners in the last month or so,” FOX23 then asked commissioner R. David Walker.
"I've gotta get ready for the next meeting,” commissioner Walker responded as he walked away from FOX23’s camera toward the commissioners’ meeting room dais.
"But did you have lunch with the sheriff and commissioners in the last month or so,” FOX23 asked Walker?
"I've got another meeting,” Walker responded, now behind the dais.
"I'm just curious, yes or no,” FOX23 asked Walker.
“Yup,” Walker quietly said.
"Yes,” FOX23 asked to confirm what Walker had said.
"No, I said no,” Walker clarified.
Retirement party
In March, FOX23 also asked commissioners about something else Branson had heard, that—during a February county commission meeting, while in executive session—commissioners went to a retirement party in another room in the courthouse, while citizens waited in their meeting room for them to return.
"Can you talk about what was done in that executive session,” FOX23 asked commissioner Wallace as he sat behind the dais.
"No we cannot speak about it,” Wallace responded.
"Is it true during that executive session the commissioners went to a retirement party,” FOX23 asked Wallace.
"During any meeting you can take a break to go do stuff,” Wallace responded.
"Do you know what was discussed in that? What that executive session was for,” FOX23 then asked Commissioner R. David Walker.
"I'm not sure I'd have to look back and check, but it's not open,” Walker responded.
"Is it true that you went to a retirement party during that executive session,” FOX23 asked Walker.
"I'd have to look back and see,” Walker responded.
"Did you ever go to a retirement party during executive session,” FOX23 asked.
"Yes, we did for the… uh… who was it… for the Assistant DA,” Walker responded.
“There’s no open records in Okmulgee County”
Commissioner Erik Zoellner voted ‘no’ on moving the 911 center under the OCCJA’s control. He claimed he'd like to see an audit done first.
Commissioners Walker and Wallace voted ‘yes.’ FOX23 asked them why.
"Just needed to have been done,” Commissioner Wallace said. “That's all I have to say."
"Well there's a lot of things involved in it,” Commissioner Walker said. “A lot of stuff we can't talk about in public that's going on in the background."
With no answers on what commissioner Walker meant when he said there were things “going on in the background,” FOX23 requested open records.
FOX23 asked for copies of text messages and emails containing certain phrases sent between the three commissioners, as well as sheriff Eddy Rice and jail administrator Shannon Clark, dating back two years.
After about two months, FOX23 hadn't heard anything back. FOX23 made several calls and sent emails to several county departments, but nothing.
In May, FOX23 showed up at the Okmulgee County courthouse in person.
FOX23’s camera was rolling when the commissioners’ secretary asked how she could help.
After FOX23 asked her about the status of the records request with her office, she told FOX23 she thought the county already sent a response. She then walked over to a man sitting at the main desk in the commissioners’ office lobby.
"Do you remember that open records request? Do you remember what the response was,” asked the man.
"This is FOX? The response is check with the district attorney's office,” the man responded.
FOX23 asked him why the DA’s office would be handling a request filed with a different office altogether.
"Do you know why,” FOX23 asked the man.
"Because we don't have open records in Okmulgee County,” the man responded. “You need to go talk to the district attorney."
"There's no open records in Okmulgee County,” FOX23 questioned back.
"They haven't ever adopted it. You need to go talk to the district attorney,” the man responded.
FOX23 continued to ask him why he thought the county wouldn't be subject to the Oklahoma’s Open Records Act, and what he had to do with fulfilling the request.
"Who are you with,” FOX23 asked the man.
“I'm just Patrick Moore, I'm an Okmulgee citizen…. I'm not with anybody,” the man responded.
"You don't work here,” FOX23 questioned back to him.
"No I don't work here, I'm a citizen here,” the man responded.
As it turns out, that man, Patrick Moore, is an attorney, not a county employee. He's the same Patrick Moore the OCCJA named one of its jails after. FOX23 inquired why Moore—a private citizen—would have been entrusted to handle an open records request submitted to the county.
"Why would [the commission secretary] have asked you what the response was to my open records request,” FOX23 asked Moore.
"I'm the oldest lawyer in Okmulgee County,” Moore responded.
"But you don't work here, right,” FOX23 asked him.
"I don't work here, no,” Moore responded. “I'm not an employee of the county."
The conversation didn't stop there.
"I'm just confused why you know about my specific request,” FOX23 told Moore.
"Because I talked to him about it previously,” the Secretary, standing next to Moore, responded.
"Why would you have talked with him about it,” FOX23 began to ask the secretary before being interrupted by Moore.
“Hey, hey, hey… Dawn… we don't have anything to do with it, you need to go to the district attorney's office,” Moore told the secretary.
FOX23 later stopped by the DA Carol Iski’s office. The people at the desk all said they weren't sure about FOX23’s request.
FOX23 left a phone number for DA Carol Iski to call back with an answer, but never received a call.
FOX23 also stopped by the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO Chief Deputy Smokey Patchin told FOX23 OCSO never received FOX23’s request two months prior because the email address FOX23 sent it to—which the Sheriff’s office still lists on its website—was no longer in use.
He gave FOX23 a new email address to send the request, but said the request would not begin to be fulfilled for several days because Sheriff Eddy Rice was on medical leave, and that Rice was the only person at the Sheriff’s Office who could fulfill Open Records Requests.
Getting 911 leaders ‘gone’
About a month later, a letter showed up at FOX23 from DA Carol Iski’s office. It said the records were ready to be picked up at the DA’s office.
In those records – FOX23 uncovered numerous text messages and emails between county commissioners and jail leaders discussing plans to oust the people in charge of the 911 center, and have the jail take it over.
In January - two months before commissioners voted, commissioner R. David Walker texted another, unidentified commissioner that he'd "just spent three hours" with jail administrator Shannon Clark and a so-called “whistleblower from 911."
“I just spent 3 hours with Shannon and
our whistle blower from 911. I have
evidence of the documents she was
forced to sign while they were blank
She turned in her resignation for 4
weeks from today but Christa told her
she could leave immediately. I would
like to set down with you preferable
first thing in the morning privately to
talk about getting Christa gone and
maybe Tim. They are both have her so
upset she was crying. Something
needs to be done asap
Let me know or call me
Thanks”
-Commissioner R. David Walker text message to an unidentified fellow commissioner
Walker texted a statement to commissioner Erik Zoellner and to jail administrator Shannon Clark that he told them he was going to send to their so-called ‘whistleblower’.
"I need your help,” he told them he was going to text the ‘whistleblower.’ “I have spoken with the district attorney investigator and they are ready to speak to you. They also told me the whistleblower laws would protect you from the feds. I have a lot of things lined up but we need your statement."
FOX23 also uncovered texts sent directly between commissioner Walker and that so-called ‘whistleblower’—who he identified on his phone as someone named Misti.
He asked Misti for any unfavorable information she may have about her boss, then-911 supervisor Christa Walker.
"If you think of anything like dates Christa left and charged time and when she was driving the county vehicle for personal use jot that down,” Walker asked Misti. “Also harassment to employees, etc."
All Misti responded to his request with was a screenshot of an unrelated text message. In the records FOX23 received, FOX23 did not find any evidence of those things commissioner Walker asked Misti to provide.
A 911 dispatcher who worked for Christa Walker spoke at the commissioners’ meeting back in March, telling commissioners any accusations of mismanagement would be news to her.
"We handle everything, I think, in a well-organized manner,” the dispatcher said. “I haven't ever had any complaints."
Christa Walker spoke up herself as well.
“I mean it’s running, it’s going,” Christa told Commissioners from her seat in the packed meeting room. “I think I have a good relationship with everyone around here in the community. They know me. If they need something, they know who to call. I get it.”
Commissioner walker not only talked about finding ways to get remove Christa Walker from her role as 911 supervisor, but also her boss, then-county emergency manager Tim Craighton.
In January, commissioner Walker texted jail administrator Clark about finding ways to remove the two from their positions.
"I would like to sit down with you,” Walker wrote to Clark, "to talk about getting Christa gone and maybe Tim".
Tim Craighton ended up retiring from his position a couple days before commissioners voted. Christa Walker sent commissioners her resignation after the vote.
In February, commissioner walker texted Misti—his so-called ‘whistleblower’—again.
“The DA is suppose to keep this confidential” commissioner Walker wrote to her. “I will also get feedback from Erik”—referring to his fellow commisioner Erik Zoellner.
“Be sure to spend more time with your husband who knows more about what they need to make notes,” Walker told her.
Later that month, he texted her that jail administrator Clark promised he’d hire her back once he and the OCCJA got control of 911.
“Shannon told me you put in your resignation for the 24th and that he would hire you,” commissioner Walker texted Misti more than a month before he voted to give the jail control of 911. “I can write up a statement for you to sign so you can’t be fired.”
FOX23 still had questions about why the public never heard about Misti—that so-called ‘whistleblower’—and any investigation surrounding her.
FOX23 also had questions about who her husband Commissioner Walker suggested would know more about the situation might be.
FOX23 has tried to follow up with DA Iski, Jail Administrator Clark, Sheriff Rice, and all three commissioners.
None have gotten back. In the case of sheriff rice, FOX23 stopped by his office in May, but was told he was on medical leave.
FOX23 also reached out to former emergency manager Tim Craighton and former 911 supervisor Christa Walker, but have not heard back from them either.