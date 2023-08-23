TULSA, Okla. — The record for most people reciting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech together at one time was set an an FC Tulsa game Wednesday night.
King gave his famous speech during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963.
Nearly 60 years later at FC Tulsa’s second annual Greenwood Night, people at ONEOK Field repeated his words, setting a record for the most people reciting the speech together at one time.
FC Tulsa partnered with the Oklahoma Center for Community And Justice (OCCJ) to host the record attempt during FC Tulsa’s game against Birmingham, the same Birmingham where King was jailed for protesting segregation and where he wrote his famous 'Letter From a Birmingham Jail.'
"Being five days away from the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I have a Dream' speech, we just couldn't let that moment pass," said OCCJ President And CEO Phil Armstrong. "It's this speech and the words of this speech that can make people step back and remember we've kind of been here before. Let's remember what happens when we don't sit down and talk and learn how to live in community with one another and get through these differences."
Aside from the record attempt, Greenwood Night also featured Black-owned businesses and community outreach groups.
Organizers said the event is meant to highlight the history and celebrate the future of the Greenwood District.