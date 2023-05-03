TULSA, Okla. — One man who was recently pardoned and served a year in prison in 2001, is now advocating for homeless people and helping others turn their lives around.
Michael Von Pennington has a lot to celebrate. Last month, he received news that Governor Stitt accepted his pardon.
In 2001, Pennington was working security when there was a fight he tried breaking up. He shot his gun in the air to stop the conflict, but that was illegal and was what put him behind bars. He served about a year of a three year sentence.
More than 20 years later, he wrote a book called 'Pulling Chains,' which tells his story and aims to inspires others to not make the mistakes he did.
"It had to be told in such a way that it inspires and it would help other people know that there is a fresh start and there is hope," Pennington said.
He now talks to kids, works with nonprofits to offer transitional help for prisoners and helps homeless people. Pennington said he was homeless too, when he got out of jail.
Pennington is also working on bringing a memorial for Stacy Wilson, the former pro basketball player who was well-known around Tulsa and was homeless. Wilson passed away last month.
>>>MORE: Nonprofit helping homeless people to expand into permanent location
Pennington said Wilson was a big hearted person and when he passed a few weeks ago it was heartbreaking.
Pennington also said he helped Wilson a lot with food, money and any other needs.
Wilson, who played professional basketball overseas, couldn't beat addition, Pennington said.
"He's getting his fame now in Heaven. He's playing in the arenas that he couldn't get that acknowledgment on Earth," he said.
Pennington is selling shirts to keep Wilson's story going.
"We'll just create his memorial in our organization building and tell his story overtime. The streets can be rough but make the right choice," he said.
To purchase a shirt or book, call Pennington at 918-527-9518.