BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- Recent rains have helped boost the City of Bartlesville’s water supply, city officials said Sunday.
The city has been impacted by a recent water shortage caused by severe drought in Southeast Kansas.
"The rains over the last couple of days have been a tremendous boost to our water supply," Bartlesville Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said Sunday in a press release. "Hulah Lake has increased the most, going from 52.7 percent on Friday to 95.4 percent today. Water levels at Hulah are up more than three feet, as of this morning."
A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lake, Hulah Lake is Bartlesville primary water supply source, augmented by Copan Lake, a Bartlesville owned Hudson Lake, and the Caney River.
Lauritsen said that as of Sunday morning, Hudson Lake had increased from 67.5 percent to 77.2 percent, with water levels up 1.4 feet.
Copan Lake has so far seen the least improvement, increasing from 52.6 percent to just 53.3 percent, with water levels up 0.10 feet
"Overall, we are at 71.2 percent of water supply remaining, and inflow is still coming in at a high rate at Hulah," Lauritsen said.
Current lake levels:
Hulah – 77.2 percent
Copan – 53.3 percent
Hudson – 95.4 percent
Caney River – 100 percent
Overall Water Supply – 71.2 percent
The City of Bartlesville imposed emergency water rates and restrictions on outdoor water use this spring in an effort to preserve the remaining water supply in the event that drought conditions persisted. The City Council approved modifications to the Water Shortage Ordinance in March. The ordinance outlines restrictions in four stages:
Stage 1 — Supply at 80 to 70 percent
Calls for public awareness campaign
Stage 2 — Supply at 69 to 60 percent
Outdoor water use limited to twice a week, water rates increased for users exceeding 10,000 gallons per month
Stage 3 — Supply at 59 to 50 percent
Outdoor water use limited to once a week; water rate increase for users exceeding 2,000 gallons per month
Stage 4 — Supply below 50 percent
All outdoor water use banned; increased rates for users exceeding 2,000 gallons per month
The City passed the first two stages in early spring and is currently in Stage 3 of the ordinance — though these restrictions will be modified once lake level numbers are finalized, Lauritsen said.
"Current water supply levels will allow the water restrictions to be modified," he said. "With significant inflow still coming into Hulah, we will wait until early in the week to announce the modifications."