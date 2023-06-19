Reasor's helping community stay cool with free bags of ice

TULSA, Okla. -- Reasor's, owned by Brookshire Grocery Company, will be giving away free bags of ice for people impacted by the Tulsa black out.
From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday night, June 19, at the store located on 2429 East 15th St. in Tulsa, members of the community can pick up free ice bags.
"We are focused on building greater communities by being there for our neighbors not only during times of celebration but also during times of need," said Amanda Russell, the media contact for Reasor's.
The ice bag give away will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 and will remain open while supplies last.