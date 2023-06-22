TULSA, Okla. -- Reasor's is at it again! The grocery store chain is giving away a free bag of ice to the members of the community who still don't have power, while supplies last.
This ice giveaway will take place at the 15th and Lewis location in mid-town Tulsa, on Thursday, June 22.
Reasor's has held ice bag giveaways this week at four different locations.
"At Brookshire Grocery Company, we are focused on building greater communities by being there for our neighbors not only during times of celebration but also during times of need," said Amanda Russell, with Brookshire Grocery Company.