RCSO: Claremore man arrested for hosting party for nearly 200 underaged people

CLARMORE, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff is warning parents and teenagers about underage drinking after deputies arrested a man under the social host law during the weekend who is accused of holding a party where kids were drinking alcohol.
Deputies said up to 200 young people were at the party.
The Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, his deputies were called out to a party with up to 200 young people, some of whom they said were underage and drunk.
"We get our hands on a bunch of kids ranging from as young in ages as 14/15 years old up into their 20s," Walton said.
He said deputies were called out to a home off south 4194 Road in a rural area just north of Claremore after reports of gun shots being fired.
Deputies said they found no gun and no injuries but said they did find shell casings. They also said they found 68-year-old Barry Bernesser in a bedroom at the home.
They said he was sat in a chair while two young people were embracing on the bed. He claimed to be watching TV but deputies said there was nothing playing.
They also said he told them around seven girls had been in the room.
"Certainly my belief is that his twisted intentions is there to get young people there for his gratification," Walton.
Deputies said liquor and beer bottles were found at the property and Walton said the young people had paid $5 each to get in and had come from all over the state.
"Had it not been for law enforcement’s intervention into this deal, there would have been young people, probably car loads of young people, leaving there under the influence," Walton said. "Another concerning thing was the demographics of where everybody came from Purcell Tuttle, you know, local and not local kids. So I think you can thank social media for invitations like this to go out."
Walton is now warning the community to learn about the social host law, that holding a party where kids are drinking is illegal and the sheriff is warning about the dangers of drinking and driving too.
"Get a clear picture of the liabilities and punishments that can come along with being a social host. Sadly, most of the time, it’s when something bad has happened," Walton said.
Deputies said they arrested Bernesser for social hosting and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
They said he was arrested for the same reason earlier in July.
He’s still in custody on a $2,000 bond.
Meanwhile, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to investigate.