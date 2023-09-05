Oklahoma is an allergy hotspot, and we are entering prime time for ragweed pollen in the air.

If you have been suffering from allergies lately, ragweed is likely the culprit. This time of year, the ragweed is expelling its pollen at a prolific rate, especially on days when the wind whips up.
 
Oklahoma’s ragweed season starts in early August and lasts through mid-fall. It usually peaks about this time of year in mid-September.
“Very High Alert” for ragweed in Oklahoma
These tiny particulates will often cause itchy eyes, sneezing, runny noses, headaches and other symptoms.
 
Rainfall will help to temporarily quell the airborne pollen. The ragweed pollen will begin to fade in October but will hang around until our first freeze of the season.
 
That is when you will find true relief from ragweed-induced symptoms until we cycle back to late summer again. 

