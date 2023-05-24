TULSA, Okla. — A raffle for a Morgan Wallen concert is raising money for a Tulsa firefighter with cancer, according to the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD).
Captain Angel Hernandez with TFD is hosting a fundraising event to help Harrison Moseby, a TFD firefighter battling cancer, TFD said on social media.
Hernandez shared the details of the fundraiser on social media.
Hernandez hopes to raise $10,000 to help Mosey with medical and other expenses.
To do this, he’s hosting a raffle for a Morgan Wallen concert package for July 6 in Saint Louis, Missouri. The package includes two tickets to Busch Stadium, a hotel for the night of the event and cash to cover fuel.
Hernandez said to participate in the raffle, donate $5 to Moseby’s GoFundMe and include “Morgan Wallen Concert” in the words of support section.
Every $5 donation is one raffle ticket. If you donate $20, you will be entered four times.
The drawing will be held live on June 28 at Farley’s Pub in Claremore.